HSBC layoffs soon? Wall Street giant may slash 20,000 roles amid AI-led overhaul, says report

HSBC layoffs: HSBC Holdings Plc is deciding on a wave of deep job cuts that could see 20,000 layoffs in the upcoming years as Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery bets on an AI-led overhaul, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the knowledge of the matter.

Elhedery's reported plans to shrink workforce in HSBC's middle and back office to accommodate AI is one of the first signs that could demonstrate how the technology may reshape the Wall Street in the future.

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Key Takeaways The potential layoffs highlight the growing influence of AI in the banking sector.

HSBC's restructuring may set a precedent for other financial institutions considering similar technology-driven changes.

Understanding the implications of such job cuts can provide insight into future workforce trends in finance.