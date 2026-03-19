HSBC layoffs soon? Wall Street giant may slash 20,000 roles amid AI-led overhaul, says report

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.
With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.
Swastika’s specialisations include:
Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies
Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories
Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.
Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn
profile as well as on X at @swastika1005
. She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in
.