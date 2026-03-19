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HSBC layoffs soon? Wall Street giant may slash 20,000 roles amid AI-led overhaul, says report

The CEO's reported plans to shrink workforce in HSBC's middle and back office to accommodate AI is one of the first signs that could demonstrate how the technology may reshape the Wall Street in the future.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated19 Mar 2026, 06:57 AM IST
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A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

HSBC layoffs: HSBC Holdings Plc is deciding on a wave of deep job cuts that could see 20,000 layoffs in the upcoming years as Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery bets on an AI-led overhaul, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the knowledge of the matter.

Elhedery's reported plans to shrink workforce in HSBC's middle and back office to accommodate AI is one of the first signs that could demonstrate how the technology may reshape the Wall Street in the future.

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(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Key Takeaways
  • The potential layoffs highlight the growing influence of AI in the banking sector.
  • HSBC's restructuring may set a precedent for other financial institutions considering similar technology-driven changes.
  • Understanding the implications of such job cuts can provide insight into future workforce trends in finance.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More

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