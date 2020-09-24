HSBC loyalists lose faith after stock’s $83 billion plunge

HSBC’s Hong Kong shares lost as much as 2.6% as of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday. The stock has tumbled more than 9% so far this week, bringing the year’s decline to 54% and making it the worst performer in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. In London, the shares have fallen about 51%. After losing $83 billion of market value this year, HSBC is now smaller than Commonwealth Bank of Australia and trailing far behind major rivals such as Citigroup Inc.