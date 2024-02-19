HSBC Navigates Choppy Waters: Booming 2023 amidst emerging challenges; Economic, political challenges loom in China
HSBC, basking in the afterglow of a likely strong 2023 driven by rising interest rates, faces uncertain waters in the upcoming year. CEO Noel Quinn acknowledges the potential for turbulence and outlines key concerns like peaking interest rates, economic struggles in China and Hong Kong
HSBC Holdings Plc boss Noel Quinn displayed a bullish stance for the year just gone as the lender profited from rising interest rates. With Europe’s largest bank — which makes most of its profit in Asia estimated to report strong earnings for 2023 this week, Quinn appeared at ease in his role at the gathering late last year in Windsor. He signalled keenness to steer the lender in the medium term, people familiar with the matter said, according to a report by Bloomberg.