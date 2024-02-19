 HSBC Navigates Choppy Waters: Booming 2023 amidst emerging challenges; Economic, political challenges loom in China | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 19 2024 11:45:52
  1. ITC share price
  2. 410.45 1.41%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.20 -0.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 539.75 -0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,421.50 0.11%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 761.00 0.83%
Business News/ Companies / News/  HSBC Navigates Choppy Waters: Booming 2023 amidst emerging challenges; Economic, political challenges loom in China
BackBack

HSBC Navigates Choppy Waters: Booming 2023 amidst emerging challenges; Economic, political challenges loom in China

 Livemint

HSBC, basking in the afterglow of a likely strong 2023 driven by rising interest rates, faces uncertain waters in the upcoming year. CEO Noel Quinn acknowledges the potential for turbulence and outlines key concerns like peaking interest rates, economic struggles in China and Hong Kong

HSBC Holdings Plc boss Noel Quinn warned his team of tougher times ahead, they said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters.Premium
HSBC Holdings Plc boss Noel Quinn warned his team of tougher times ahead, they said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters.

HSBC Holdings Plc boss Noel Quinn displayed a bullish stance for the year just gone as the lender profited from rising interest rates. With Europe’s largest bank — which makes most of its profit in Asia estimated to report strong earnings for 2023 this week, Quinn appeared at ease in his role at the gathering late last year in Windsor. He signalled keenness to steer the lender in the medium term, people familiar with the matter said, according to a report by Bloomberg.

But he also warned his team of tougher times ahead, they said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters.

After riding the tide of rising interest rates over the past 18 months like many of its peers, HSBC is bracing for headwinds in 2024. While the peaking of the cycle implies an end to rates-driven earnings growth, the troubles in its key markets of China and Hong Kong point to serious challenges. US-China tensions over trade or Taiwan could also some day worsen — potentially undermining firms that that have spent decades building their businesses there.

“A bank can only be as strong or weak as their customers and the economy in which they operate," said Mark Williams, a master lecturer in the Finance Department at Boston University. Doubling down on China at a time of growing crisis and a faltering economy puts HSBC “in a vulnerable earnings position for at least the next year," he said.

A representative for HSBC, which is scheduled to announce its earnings on Feb. 21, declined to comment.

For 2023, analysts tracked by Bloomberg estimate HSBC will report net revenue of about $65.5 billion, up 27% from 2022, and net interest income of $37.4 billion. 

HSBC is expected to unveil roughly $2 billion in share buybacks, according to analysts at UBS Group AG, following $7 billion in stock repurchases it announced last year.

The analysts are also anticipating an update on the sale of HSBC’s Canadian business and potentially a special dividend in the second quarter of this year, according to a note to clients on Feb. 12. The Canadian government approved Royal Bank of Canada’s $10 billion deal to acquire HSBC’s Canadian operations in December.

(With Inputs from Bloomberg)

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Feb 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App