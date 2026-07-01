HSBC has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with real estate developer Prestige Group to develop a 1.2 million sq ft tower in Bengaluru's tech corridor, Outer Ring Road. The pre-lease agreement is for a 20-year period, underscoring the bank’s long-term commitment to India.
The bank's new campus, which will house its global capability centre (GCC), will be called Prestige JRC Signature Towers. After the construction is completed, it is expected to move in next year.
“The rental payout over the 20-year period is over ₹3,000 crore,” said a person familiar with the transaction, who didn't want to be named.
The new campus is intended to bring together HSBC employees currently based across multiple locations in Bengaluru, fostering greater collaboration and connectivity between teams, and providing additional space.
HSBC signs 1.2 million sq ft GCC deal with Prestige Group in Bengaluru
HSBC has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with real estate developer Prestige Group to develop a 1.2 million sq ft tower in Bengaluru's tech corridor, Outer Ring Road. The pre-lease agreement is for a 20-year period, underscoring the bank’s long-term commitment to India.
About the Author
Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastructure. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.
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