HSBC to lend $250 million to Indian startups. Details here

The announcement comes at the time when startups' debt needs by financial intermediaries locally have accelerated amidst 'funding winter' impacting equity funding to the sector.
Mumbai-based retail banking and financial services provider, HSBC India on Monday announced to lend $250 million to startups in the country. HSBC will manage the lending through its commercial banking vertical.
HSBC's head for commercial banking in the country Rajat Verma said, "we recognise the need for startups to access finance to support their growth ambitions and scale up their business. This segment is poised for significant growth and we look forward to supporting its growth momentum," reported by the PTI
Further, in a statement, HSBC stated that the lending will be done to high-growth, tech-led startups in the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.
Also, the lending will be done to growth-stage companies.
HSBC has prepared a credit model and offerings to suit the specific requirements of a wide spectrum of startups and new-age entities, ranging from growth stage to unicorns.
In 2021, HSBC's commercial banking vertical in India had registered a growth of 42% in its profit to $265 million compared to $187 million a year-ago period. Further, the lender's loans to small and medium enterprises have tripled to around $1 billion as compared to $300 million in 2018.