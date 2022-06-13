Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  HSBC to lend $250 million to Indian startups. Details here

HSBC to lend $250 million to Indian startups. Details here

HSBC will manage the lending through its commercial banking vertical.
1 min read . 04:16 PM ISTLivemint

  • The announcement comes at the time when startups' debt needs by financial intermediaries locally have accelerated amidst 'funding winter' impacting equity funding to the sector.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai-based retail banking and financial services provider, HSBC India on Monday announced to lend $250 million to startups in the country. HSBC will manage the lending through its commercial banking vertical.

The announcement comes at the time when startups' debt needs by financial intermediaries locally have accelerated amidst 'funding winter' impacting equity funding to the sector.

HSBC's head for commercial banking in the country Rajat Verma said, "we recognise the need for startups to access finance to support their growth ambitions and scale up their business. This segment is poised for significant growth and we look forward to supporting its growth momentum," reported by the PTI

Further, in a statement, HSBC stated that the lending will be done to high-growth, tech-led startups in the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.

Also, the lending will be done to growth-stage companies.

HSBC has prepared a credit model and offerings to suit the specific requirements of a wide spectrum of startups and new-age entities, ranging from growth stage to unicorns.

In 2021, HSBC's commercial banking vertical in India had registered a growth of 42% in its profit to $265 million compared to $187 million a year-ago period. Further, the lender's loans to small and medium enterprises have tripled to around $1 billion as compared to $300 million in 2018.