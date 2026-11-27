HSBC is consolidating its finance support functions across India as part of an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven restructuring that could impact hundreds of roles, sources told the CNBC-TV18.
The changes will affect finance positions within the bank's global capability centres (GCCs) in India, with HSBC planning to centralise these functions across three locations — Chennai, Gurugram and Bengaluru.
Finance roles in Hyderabad and Pune will be phased out as part of the consolidation, sources said. Employees affected by the move will be offered relocation support and the option to shift to the three consolidated hubs. However, the bank will not provide additional cash incentives for relocation.
The consolidation is part of CEO Georges Elhedery's broader cost-cutting and artificial intelligence-led restructuring at the lender, aimed at simplifying operations and improving efficiency.
Elhedery has made simplifying the bank a central priority and has previously described his approach as being “ruthless about killing complexity”.
“As we simplify the bank, our focus remains on ensuring we have the right roles in the right locations to support the best customer outcomes,” sources at HSBC told CNBC-TV18.
HSBC had 48,116 employees in India as of June 2026, according to the sources.
The lender has also been considering job cuts of as many as 20,000 roles over the coming years as part of its AI-led restructuring, Bloomberg had earlier reported. The potential reduction would account for approximately 10% of the bank's total workforce.
India remains a key market for HSBC. The lender generated $1.9 billion in pretax profit in the region in 2025.
HSBC is also looking to achieve significant cost savings through its broader restructuring programme.
In August, the lender increased its expected savings from the global restructuring exercise to $2 billion, up from its earlier target of $1.5 billion.