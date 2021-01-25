HSBC’s CEO faces UK questions over Hong Kong account freezes

The London-based bank, which counts Hong Kong as its largest market, has been caught in the midst of growing tension as China tightens control over the former British colony. The bank has faced criticism -- and lost business -- in China for cooperating with the investigation into Huawei, and been reprimanded in Washington and London after its top executive in Asia publicly endorsed a controversial security law imposed on the city. A local church has also accused the bank of freezing its account.