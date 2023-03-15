‘HSBC’s clients don’t want to miss the India opportunity’

We are hearing from customers that there is an opportunity in India today and they do not want to miss it. What I am not hearing from customers are any fundamental concerns about doing business in India. The reality is there is a huge shift in the narrative around India. This is something I have noticed and the number of international customers that are now actively talking about their India strategy, the role of India, the potential of India and how all the ingredients are there for them to operate in India. I have had the opportunity to meet a lot of our customers in Mumbai, and I asked several of them if they are focused on India and getting bigger here or going more global. The reality is that they talk global and then bring it back to India. So yes, they aspire to operate globally, but at the same time, the Indian opportunity is one that is not lost on them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}