HT Labs Partners with The Doers Company to Boost OTTplay's Global Expansion

New Delhi: HT Labs, the innovation and product arm of HT Media Ltd, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Doers Company, a media and events firm known for innovation-led initiatives in Europe such as the Reflect Festival and the upcoming Doers Summit.

The partnership will allow HT Labs to tap into The Doers Company’s European innovation ecosystem to accelerate the international growth of OTTplay—its AI-powered OTT aggregator and recommendation engine. With Cyprus as a springboard into European markets and Dubai Silicon Oasis as a sandbox for testing cross-border digital infrastructure, media tech, and smart city solutions, the MoU lays the groundwork for founder-investor collaboration, cross-border pilots, and community-driven innovation.

HT Media Ltd is also the publisher of Mint and Hindustan Times newspapers.

The agreement was formalised at an event at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), hosted under the aegis of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), and attended by government officials, investors, and technology leaders from India, Cyprus, and the UAE. The partnership comes at a time of renewed global engagement, following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus and a subsequent delegation led by the Cypriot Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation & Digital Policy to Dubai.

The Government of Cyprus has expressed strong backing for the initiative through its Ministry of Research, Innovation & Digital Policy. The effort aligns with Cyprus’s broader goal of positioning itself as a key entry point into Europe for Indian companies. With its strategic location and political ties, Cyprus aims to serve as a regional hub for investment, innovation, and talent exchange.

“At HT Labs, this isn’t just an expansion—it’s a strategic leap into the future,” said Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO of HT Labs. “Dubai Silicon Oasis offers the ideal launchpad to take India’s most disruptive, AI-driven innovations to the world. At the core of our work is TaaS—Technology-as-a-Service—delivering scalable, AI-powered solutions across video, apps, web, and content systems that boost engagement, unlock new revenue, and enable global growth.”

“With OTTplay leading our media-tech push, we’re excited to align with DSO’s smart city vision and deliver transformative experiences in entertainment and data intelligence. This marks a defining chapter in building globally relevant platforms from India,” he added.