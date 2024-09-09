HT Media Consumer Trends and Festive Insights Report: From digital to luxury consumption, check what’s on buyers’ minds

The 2024 Consumer Trends report from HT Media reveals significant consumer intentions for the festive season, which brands can use to leverage their campaigns

Livemint
Updated9 Sep 2024, 05:05 PM IST
HT Media Consumer Trends and Festive Insights Report: From digital to luxury consumption, check what's on buyers' minds
HT Media Consumer Trends and Festive Insights Report: From digital to luxury consumption, check what’s on buyers’ minds

HT Media has recently launched its 2024 Consumer Trends and Festive Insights report, that serves as a vital resource for marketers navigating the upcoming festive season in India.

Derived from the three arms of HT Media, including Hindustan Times' Print and Digital Platforms, Live Hindustan, and Mint, the report gives brands an insight into India's consumer segments.

Key Findings from HT Media's 2024 Festive Shopping Trends Report

The Report, developed in collaboration with Kantar, provides a comprehensive analysis of consumer behaviour and preferences across ten key product categories. Here are some of the key insights:

Over 40% of HT Print and Digital readers are planning to purchase a four-wheeler this festive season. Such a figure indicates a strong rebound in consumer sentiment, suggesting a promising season for major purchases.

Over 63% of HT and Mint readers plan to travel internationally within the next two years.

Also Read | HT Media Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 38.51% YOY

More than 66% of Hindustan Times & Hindustantimes.com consumers intend to buy a new smartphone this festive season, with many willing to invest between Rs10,000 to 50,000.

Over 35% of the HT Media readers plan to buy an EV this festive season, while over 45 % plan to invest in real estate in the next six months.

HT Media Report: Digital and Luxury Consumption

The report has revealed that digital shopping continues to dominate the festive landscape. Figures have shown that over 55% of Mint and HT readers already owned luxury items.

Also Read | HT Media Q4 results : profit at ₹1.25Cr, Revenue increased by 5.21% YoY

Meanwhile, 65% of Live Hindustan.com, and Hindustan readers plan to invest in jewellery. This number hints towards a strong preference for traditional, and high-value purchases.

HT Media Consumer Trends Report: Takeaways for marketers

By leveraging HT Media's extensive reach across print, digital, and radio platforms, brands can effectively target consumers who have expressed a clear intent to make festive purchases.

Also Read | HT Media Group brands HT Digital, HT Labs win big at WAN IFRA Awards 2023

HT Media further offers a wide range of partnership opportunities, including video, display ads, branded content, and event-based collaborations, enabling brands to craft tailored messages in the right format for the right audience.

Grab your copy here!

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsHT Media Consumer Trends and Festive Insights Report: From digital to luxury consumption, check what’s on buyers’ minds

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.40
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    281.55
    03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.95
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.22%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.30
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,204.15
    03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    96.5 (8.71%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.40
    03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.5 (8.25%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,078.90
    03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    53.35 (5.2%)

    General Insurance Corporation Of India

    403.65
    03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    19.9 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue