The 2024 Consumer Trends report from HT Media reveals significant consumer intentions for the festive season, which brands can use to leverage their campaigns

HT Media has recently launched its 2024 Consumer Trends and Festive Insights report, that serves as a vital resource for marketers navigating the upcoming festive season in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Derived from the three arms of HT Media, including Hindustan Times' Print and Digital Platforms, Live Hindustan, and Mint, the report gives brands an insight into India's consumer segments.

Key Findings from HT Media's 2024 Festive Shopping Trends Report The Report, developed in collaboration with Kantar, provides a comprehensive analysis of consumer behaviour and preferences across ten key product categories. Here are some of the key insights: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over 40% of HT Print and Digital readers are planning to purchase a four-wheeler this festive season. Such a figure indicates a strong rebound in consumer sentiment, suggesting a promising season for major purchases.

Over 63% of HT and Mint readers plan to travel internationally within the next two years.

More than 66% of Hindustan Times & Hindustantimes.com consumers intend to buy a new smartphone this festive season, with many willing to invest between Rs10,000 to ₹50,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over 35% of the HT Media readers plan to buy an EV this festive season, while over 45 % plan to invest in real estate in the next six months.

HT Media Report: Digital and Luxury Consumption The report has revealed that digital shopping continues to dominate the festive landscape. Figures have shown that over 55% of Mint and HT readers already owned luxury items.

Meanwhile, 65% of Live Hindustan.com, and Hindustan readers plan to invest in jewellery. This number hints towards a strong preference for traditional, and high-value purchases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HT Media Consumer Trends Report: Takeaways for marketers By leveraging HT Media's extensive reach across print, digital, and radio platforms, brands can effectively target consumers who have expressed a clear intent to make festive purchases.

HT Media further offers a wide range of partnership opportunities, including video, display ads, branded content, and event-based collaborations, enabling brands to craft tailored messages in the right format for the right audience.

Grab your copy here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}