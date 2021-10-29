Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News / HT Media reports 29.91 crore profit in Q2

HT Media reports 29.91 crore profit in Q2

In 2019, the radio arm of HT Media Ltd acquired a 51% stake in Next Mediaworks.
1 min read . 29 Oct 2021 Lata Jha

HT Media units include Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, HT Music and Entertainment Co. Ltd, HT Mobile Solutions Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd, Next Radio Ltd, HT Noida (Company) Ltd and Mosaic Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

HT Media Ltd, the publisher of Mint and Hindustan Times newspapers, swung to a 29.91 crore profit in the quarter ended 30 September from a loss of 40.15 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose by 42% to 369 crore from 260 crore in the year-ago period, HT Media said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

HT Media units include Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, HT Music and Entertainment Co. Ltd, HT Mobile Solutions Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd, Next Radio Ltd, HT Noida (Company) Ltd and Mosaic Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

“A Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of the Companies Act, 2013, which provides for the merger of Next Mediaworks Ltd, Digicontent Ltd and HT Mobile Solutions Ltd with HT Media Ltd has been approved by the board of directors of respective companies at a meeting held on 11 February, subject to requisite approval(s). Both NSE and BSE have issued no-objection letters in relation to the scheme," HT Media said in the filing.

In 2019, the radio arm of HT Media Ltd acquired a 51% stake in Next Mediaworks. Next Mediaworks, through its subsidiary Next Radio, operates stations across major metros under the Radio One brand, including some in the English language. HT Media owns popular radio channels Fever FM and Radio Nasha, with a dominant presence in metros.

