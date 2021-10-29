HT Media reports 29.91 crore profit in Q2

“A Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of the Companies Act, 2013, which provides for the merger of Next Mediaworks Ltd, Digicontent Ltd and HT Mobile Solutions Ltd with HT Media Ltd has been approved by the board of directors of respective companies at a meeting held on 11 February, subject to requisite approval(s). Both NSE and BSE have issued no-objection letters in relation to the scheme," HT Media said in the filing.

