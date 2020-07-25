Huawei continues to maintain its leadership position globally

New Delhi: Huawei continues its growth success story as it reports a growth of 13.1% year-on-year. What makes Huawei the market leader in telecom gear and other connected products? There is no one right answer to the question. But there indeed is a most defining answer and that is technology. For a young brand to have outcompeted giants in the telecom industry, something more than just vision was needed. For years now, Huawei has shown the intent to embrace technology.