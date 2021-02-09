OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Huawei founder says confident on firm's ability to survive pressure
Photo AFP (AFP)
Photo AFP (AFP)

Huawei founder says confident on firm's ability to survive pressure

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 10:02 AM IST Reuters

Ren Zhengfei said the company achieved positive growth for both 2020 revenue and net profit, and that it continued to see significant levels of confidence from its customers

Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei said on Tuesday he was confident of the company's ability to survive and that it had more means to overcome difficulties, even as its mobile business remains under pressure.

Ren, in his first media appearance since February last year, said the company achieved positive growth for both 2020 revenue and net profit, and that it continued to see significant levels of confidence from its customers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | India should worry about its public debt

He was speaking in the northern mining city of Taiyuan, as the company launched a 5G mining project with state-owned companies and the provincial government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout