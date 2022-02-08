Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Huawei gets 150 crore order from Bharti Airtel

Huawei gets 150 crore order from Bharti Airtel

Huawei has bagged an around 150 crore order for maintenance of Bharti Airtel's transmission network
1 min read . 07:59 AM IST PTI

The order is part of an existing deal between Huawei and Airtel

Telecom gear company Huawei has bagged an around 150 crore order for maintenance of Bharti Airtel's transmission network, a source said on Monday.

The order is part of an existing deal between Huawei and Airtel and is in compliance with the National Security Directive on Telecommunication that allows continuation of old contracts.

"The order given to Huawei is less than 150 crore as part of annual maintenance contract," the source said.

Email queries sent to Bharti Airtel and Huawei on the matter did not elicit any response. 

