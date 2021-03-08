Huawei loses cellular-gear market share outside China
- Ericsson, Nokia make gains amid U.S.-inspired bans, restrictions against Huawei around the world
Huawei Technologies Co. lost ground last year to Western rivals in cellular-equipment markets outside China, according to an industry research firm, a signal the U.S. campaign to curb the Chinese manufacturer is starting to make an impact.
Huawei’s share of revenue from selling wireless-equipment around the world, excluding China, fell 2 percentage points, according to Dell’Oro Group, coming in at about 20% in 2020. Huawei remained in third place behind rivals Ericsson AB and Nokia Corp., which both picked up market share last year, according to the research firm. Ericsson solidified its ex-China market share lead at around 35%, up 2 percentage points, while Nokia gained 1 percentage point to finish the year with about 25% share.
