BENGALURU : Chinese technology giant Huawei has offered to train 2,000 diploma and engineering students in Karnataka to help enhance their skills in areas like artificial intelligence and other new technologies, the company said on Thursday.

A delegation led by Huawei’s Derek Hao on Thursday met deputy chief minister of Karnataka, C.N.Ashwath Narayan.

“This year we are planning to train 2000 people through Huawei certification programmes," Hao said, adding that they were willing to collaborate on areas like Artificial Intelligence, big data or other new technologies.

Hao also said that he would consider the request by the Karnataka government to scale up its operations in Karnataka and headcount.

The meeting comes at a time when the B.S.Yediyurappa-led government is looking to encourage investors to set up shop in the state, infuse capital and create jobs that would soften the blow on the fledgling economy of Karnataka. The covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown has led to huge financial losses to companies, job losses and muted growth estimates that adds to the economic uncertainty.

Yediyurappa-led government has already announced measures like relaxing land acquisition and labour laws to attract investors to the state.

Yediyruappa has also set up a task force to attract multinational corporations (MNCs) willing to move out of China in the aftermath of the covid-19 outbreak, which had its epicentre in Wuhan.

Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the state’s chief secretary to conduct weekly reviews on the progress of the task force.

The state government also said that almost 70% of all industries have resumed operations after lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

“All industrial activities have started in the State and Jubilant Factory of Nanjangud, Mysuru District which was shut due to COVID 19 has also been given permission to resume work," the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement.

One executive of this pharma company had tested positive on 26 March and at least 74 out of the total 92 cases in the district was traced back to him. All 1500 employees of the company, who were under quarantine, have all been discharged as well.

Yediyurappa also asked his officials to start a campaign to register labourers from the unauthorised sector. So far, 12.40 lakh construction workers have been given a financial assistance of Rs.5000 as part of the over ₹2200 crore relief package annoucned by Yediyurappa-led state government.

