Huawei open to transfer 5G technology in entirety

Amid backlash in several countries for its ties to Chinese government, Chinese company Huawei has said that they are open to transfer all their 5G technology in entirety to global partners and not just licenses to use them.

Emphasising on the importance of open trade policies, Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO said, “We are open to transferring all of our 5G technologies, not just licensing production to others. This will include source programs and source code to all the hardware design secrets as well as the know-how, and the chip design,"

Zhengfei was speaking at the opening ceremony of the intelligent mining innovation lab in Taiyuan, a city in China’s Shanxi province.

“Everyone needs this (5G). As humanity keeps making progress, no company can develop a globalized industry alone. It requires concerted efforts around the world," Zhengfei added.

Founded in 1987, Huawei is the leading global supplier of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The company has also been at the forefront of 5G technology with 3,147 standard essential patents (SEP) on 5G, out of which over 2,000 were granted, according to IPlytics, a German patent data tracking company. As of February 2020, they accounted for 15% of total global 5G patents, ahead of the likes of Samsung, ZTE, LG, Nokia, Ericsson and Qualcomm.

Huawei’s decision to transfer 5G technology stems from the escalating backslash in US and UK. Though their equipment has been in use in these countries for decades, US administration, had time and again expressed the discomfort over the presence of Chinese equipment in critical telecom services in US. In May 2019, Trump administration had signed an executive order banning US companies from using telecom equipment made by companies that posed national security risk. The ban was later extended till May 2021.

Likewise, in July 2020, UK had banned Huawei from their 5G network, ordering all telecom providers to not buy any more 5G equipment from Hauwei after 2020. They were also told to remove all Huawei technology from their 5G networks by 2027.

UK reportedly acknowledged that ban would delay the roll out of 5G by 2-3 years and will also increase the cost.

Several telcos in India including Airtel, VI and BSNL are also using telecom equipment from Chinese suppliers including Huawei. After the border standoff with China in May-June 2020, demand to ban them from 5G trials grew stronger. However, the Indian government has said that they have no plans to exclude Chinese companies from signing 5G contracts with Indian telcos.

However, the transfer of 5G technology may not go down smoothly, especially with the new tech export rules implemented by China last September, which restricts Chinese companies from selling key technologies to non-Chinese companies without the government’s approval. The list reportedly includes technologies related to voice and telecommunications too.

