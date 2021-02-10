Huawei open to transfer 5G technology in entirety

Huawei’s decision to transfer 5G technology stems from the escalating backslash in US and UK. Though their equipment has been in use in these countries for decades, US administration, had time and again expressed the discomfort over the presence of Chinese equipment in critical telecom services in US. In May 2019, Trump administration had signed an executive order banning US companies from using telecom equipment made by companies that posed national security risk. The ban was later extended till May 2021.