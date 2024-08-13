Huawei readies new chip to challenge Nvidia, surmounting US sanctions
Liza Lin , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Aug 2024, 03:42 PM IST
SummaryThe Chinese tech company is looking for AI business with the Ascend series but still faces production problems.
China’s Huawei Technologies is close to introducing a new chip for artificial intelligence use, overcoming U.S. sanctions to challenge Nvidia in the Chinese market.
