Home >Companies >News >Huawei to ask UK to delay 5G network removal: Report
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019.

Huawei to ask UK to delay 5G network removal: Report

1 min read . 06:34 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Huawei Technologies Co. executives have asked for a meeting with the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson
  • They plan to come up with a deal to delay its potential removal from fifth generation mobile networks

Huawei Technologies Co. executives have asked for a meeting with the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and come up with a deal to delay its potential removal from fifth generation mobile networks until after elections in 2025, the Sunday Times reported.

The company wants to do this in the expectation that a new government that comes into power may reverse the decision, the paper reported. Huawei’s proposals comes as Johnson’s key security advisers meet this week to decide on the company’s future in the U.K. and officials ready plans to remove it from the 5G network.

Huawei would in return pledge to maintain its equipment in the U.K., which is also used in 2G, 3G and 4G mobile networks, the Times said.

