NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is set to roll out its competing platform for Google’s Android today. The operating system is called Harmony OS , and was first set in motion after the United States’ trade ban led Google to withdraw Huawei’s Android license last year. The operating system is set to roll out to the company’s device today, on devices across Asia. The company had first announced the launch late last week.

Huawei’s global smartphone market share has been steadily dropping since 2019, which is when the ban was first announced. Analysts have been revising their predictions for the company since then. According to April 2021 data from Counterpoint Research, the company’s market share fell to 4% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 8% in the fourth quarter of 2020. It had 17% market share at the beginning of last year, and the company even took the top spot in the market for a brief period last year.

The Chinese giant has also built its own App Store, called the Huawei AppGallery, which’s meant to replace the Google Play Store on its devices. The company expects the operating system to be on over 300 million devices by the end of the year, which includes smartphones and other gadgets that it makes. So far, HarmonyOS has been available in some smart televisions that Huawei makes.

Huawei isn’t the first company to try and take on Google in the smartphone ecosystem either. South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, had launched the Tizen operating system on some of its phones, back in 2017, but failed. The company has since relegated the operating system to its smart TVs and wearable devices.

While some experts do expect Huawei to have more success than Samsung because of its market share in China. The company owns 15% market share in the largest smartphone market in the country, which could help drive users to its platforms very fast.

