Huawei to launch its Android competitor today

Huawei’s global smartphone market share has been steadily dropping since 2019, which is when the ban was first announced. Analysts have been revising their predictions for the company since then. According to April 2021 data from Counterpoint Research, the company’s market share fell to 4% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 8% in the fourth quarter of 2020. It had 17% market share at the beginning of last year, and the company even took the top spot in the market for a brief period last year.

