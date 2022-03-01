Huawei watching Indian regulatory changes closely: Jay Chen

NEW DELHI: Chinese telecom equipment provider Huawei is closely watching regulatory policy changes in India where it is not among the trusted sources of telecom providers approved by the Indian government, even as it invests more into building a talent ecosystem in Asia Pacific markets.

“We are very closely monitoring India market with regards to policy, current environment, and developments in the industry," said Jay Chen, vice president for Asia Pacific at Huawei.

“India has a huge potential and space to grow. We have a long-term strategy for the future in a huge market like India," he added, addressing queries from media during a virtual conference on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress.

Chen said the gear maker will invest another $50 million on talent ecosystem development in the Asia Pacific region, including the Indian market, over the next three years. This will be in addition to the $100 million fund that the company had announced last year under the Spark programme for startups and small and medium enterprises ecosystem which was launched in Singapore and has thereafter, expanded it to other APAC economies like Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia.

“Business (in India) have some challenge now, but (we’re) making the contribution in terms of talents," Chen noted.

Huawei and its Chinese counterpart ZTE Corp have not been included in the list of trusted sources that are approved by the National Cyber Security coordinator (NCSC) from whom Indian telecom service providers can source their equipment for building networks in 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G services.

The Indian government had said last year that it will declare a list of trusted sources and trusted products for installation in the country’s telecom network, citing national security, and had since mandated carriers operating in India to source from approved firms.

Huawei and ZTE are learnt to have sought approval under the IRE or Indian Registered Entity category, however the approvals are yet to be given. The absence of requisite approvals from the government has put a question mark on the quantum of business Huawei can get from carriers such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio and hence future investments that it can make into the Indian market. European telecom vendors Ericsson and Nokia along with US-based Cisco and local player Tejas have been among the first to be given approval by the designated authority. Nokia and Ericsson have already conducted 5G trials with Indian carriers.

