Huawei watching Indian regulatory changes closely: Jay Chen

Huawei and ZTE are learnt to have sought approval under the IRE or Indian Registered Entity category, however the approvals are yet to be given. The absence of requisite approvals from the government has put a question mark on the quantum of business Huawei can get from carriers such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio and hence future investments that it can make into the Indian market. European telecom vendors Ericsson and Nokia along with US-based Cisco and local player Tejas have been among the first to be given approval by the designated authority. Nokia and Ericsson have already conducted 5G trials with Indian carriers.