NEW DELHI : The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has been running a campaign for boycott of Chinese goods in the country, has asked the government to restrict Chinese companies from participating in 5G rollout in India.

"We may like to mention that in several countries both Huawei and ZTE Corporation have been charged with a laundry list of crimes including conspiracy, money laundering, bank and wire fraud.

"We are sure that our above request will be considered by you and necessary decision will be taken to protect not only the security of the country but also the privacy of the people of India through data and as such both Huawei and ZTE Corporation will not be allowed to participate in 5G network rollout in India," CAIT said in the letter to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The 5G refers to the next-generation mobile networks that promise super fast download speeds and the ability to support critical infrastructure and therefore is more critical from the point of accruing data, it said.

India has already banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in "activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". The ban also comes in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the Line of Actual control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.

US Federal Communications Commission recently designated Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE as "national security threats", saying the major step was aimed at protecting American communications networks from security risks.

The U.S. contends that Huawei’s equipment could be used by China for spying. The company has repeatedly denied that it poses any security risk, and insists that it’s independent of the Beijing government.

