Ticking up: Hublot CEO on India’s growing appetite for luxury watches
SummaryIndia's luxury watch market is on the rise, with Swiss imports increasing by 25% in 2024. Hublot's CEO highlighted the growing appetite for luxury in India, prompting the brand to open additional boutiques as they seek to capitalize on emerging markets amid declining sales in China
Luxury watchmakers are keeping a close eye on India as demand for premium timepieces rises, with several global watch company heads doing the rounds of the country in the past year or so. From Panerai to Rado to Hublot, India is becoming the new playground for luxury brands, driven by a rising class of affluent consumers.