With business slowing down in China—a key market for Hublot over the past two decades—the company is turning to emerging markets such as Korea, India, and Latin America. “Business is down in China, but it still has a very big appetite for luxury consumption, so it should rise back up. But we also need to compensate with other markets elsewhere," he said, adding that the brand recently opened its second boutique in Bengaluru, after Mumbai, and plans to open a third in Delhi.