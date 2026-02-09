Hudco eyes $2 bn overseas borrowing to complement govt's urban infra blitz
Summary
The funds are expected to be used through Hudco’s Urban Invest Window to assist urban local bodies in developing bankable, high-impact infrastructure. The funding will complement the government's focus on developing city economic regions unveiled in the budget for 2026-27.
NEW DELHI : India’s state-run non-bank lender for housing and urban projects plans to raise $2 billion from multilateral agencies and through foreign-currency borrowing to fund modern infrastructure projects in cities, according to a top executive.
