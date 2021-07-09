Huge opportunity in private credit space: True North’s  Nevatia

So first, it is not sudden; it is something we’ve been thinking about for five years. The idea always was that first we need to build a very strong foundation and prove ourselves that we can do well on one core product, which is the private equity product. And typically, to prove in private equity that you are doing really well, in our opinion, you should deliver on three full fund cycles. So, we think that has happened to us. Now, we have built a brand and understanding of businesses, which can easily be extended to other alternative asset classes. And the most natural one, after private equity, is performing credit.