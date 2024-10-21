Hugh Hefner’s son offers to buy Playboy brand for $100 million
Ryan Knutson , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 21 Oct 2024, 08:49 PM IST
SummaryCooper Hefner, the youngest son of the Playboy founder, submitted an offer with an investor group.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The youngest son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner wants to buy back his father’s storied franchise.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less