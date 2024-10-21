Hugh Hefner’s son offers to buy Playboy brand for $100 million

From $2 billion to around $50 million

Playboy as it exists today doesn’t look much like the publication the elder Hefner founded in 1953. Back then, it was targeted at a sophisticated male audience, and was known almost as well for its in-depth journalism by famous authors as it was for its nude images. Over the years, it moved into video production, merchandise sales and at one point had a limousine service. The company went public in 1971 and reached a peak market cap of $671 million in 1999.