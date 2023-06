India appears to be the 'silver lining' amid global headwinds said Hindustan Unilever chairman Nitin Paranjpe at the company's 90th annual general meeting.

HUL has added nearly ₹33,000 crore as incremental turnover and over ₹9,500 crore as incremental EBITDA, stated the company in its AGM.

Paranjpe said India has been the fastest-growing economy in the last decade and is touted to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027, surpassing Japan and Germany.

"The country's ambition of becoming a high-middle income country by 2047, when the nation celebrates 100 years of independence, is a definite possibility," Paranjpe said in his speech titled Transforming to Win in the New India.

About 66 per cent of the country's population today is below 35 years of age, with 40 per cent of the population in the age bracket of 13-35.

"The country is predicted to become home to one-fifth of the global workforce, making it a go-to destination for employers from across the world," Paranjpe said.

“While the population of other developed economies is ageing rapidly, India's population is expected to stay young for longer," he added.

The share of the middle class, with an annual income of ₹ 5-30 lakh doubled to over 30% between 2004-05 to 2021-22 and is projected to double again to over 60% by 2047.

On India's growth in digital space, Paranjpe said it is already the world’s largest and fastest growing market for digital consumers with over 750 million internet users, which is expected to increase to 900 million by 2025.

"This is India's time. Armed with a growing young population, a focus on digital public infrastructure and large strides in the adoption of green energy, India stands at the focal point for growth globally. It is, therefore, time for all of us to move forward alongside the nation, together," he said.

On Monday, the company's scrip ended 0.38 per cent up at ₹2,652.10 on BSE.