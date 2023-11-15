HUL adds pizzazz so app can help outdo e-comm platforms

NEW DELHI :India’s largest packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is pushing personalized messages and promotions on its business-to-business app Shikhar to drive engagement for small store owners amid greater competition from online platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shikhar is the company’s business-to-business app that allows millions of shopkeepers to place orders directly with its distributors any time. In FY23—1.2 million retail outlets used the Shikhar app to place orders. Since HUL sells a wide variety of products spanning soaps, detergents, shampoos, washing bars, ketchups to soups and ice-creams, retailers find it useful to place orders directly from the company’s app.

However, over the past few years, the popularity of online platforms has changed the dynamics of how consumers and shopkeepers trade goods. These platforms include eB2B companies that supply goods directly to small shopkeepers and quick commerce companies that deliver goods to consumers from dark stores within minutes.

The onslaught of new distribution channels is prompting large companies, including HUL, to rethink how they distribute their wide assortment of goods. Nine out of ten households in India use one or more of its brands.

The company recently rolled out the 'Power to The Retailer' campaign that helps local retailers offer customized, celebrity-fronted advertisements—a strategy aimed at boosting their store footfall and customer engagement, the company said. The feature is available to over 1.3 million retailers on Shikhar. In the first two weeks of the campaign going live, the company is generating one customized advertisement every 20 seconds.

Shopkeepers can use an in-built feature within the app—within minutes of submitting, a customized celebrity (Arshad Warsi) endorsed video will be generated which the retailer can then share through WhatsApp and email. The advertisement can be generated in Hindi or English depending upon the retailer's location.

The key objective of this campaign is to empower retailers to advertise their offerings and enable personalized promotions at each store, Kedar Lele, executive director, Customer Development at HUL, said. This, in turn, will push shoppers to buy more of the company’s brands such as Vim, Dove, Pears, and Surf Excel, among others.

“As digital commerce platforms grow, shoppers are shifting to these platforms, and neighbourhood kiranas are concerned about decreasing shopper footfall and consequent sales loss. While many have adapted by launching their own home delivery services, offering discounts or credit, they often lack the necessary expertise to effectively promote these offerings. Additionally, the production of high-quality digital content often exceeds their resources. To address these issues, we have designed this campaign to democratise advertising by empowering neighbourhood kirana stores," Lele said.

Formerly, such promotional tactics were the domain of large, resource-rich chains.

Yet, with the advent of the Shikhar app, even the local Kirana stores can now tap into the power of personalized advertising, it added.

Companies are fast adopting tactics to safeguard their businesses from the onslaught of technology that promises to change how traditional business such as fast moving consumer goods are sold.

This is changing customer expectations, the company said. "They now look for convenient and personalized services including home delivery…Further, the creation of high-quality digital content is often beyond their resource capacity. These factors hinder their ability to effectively communicate their new offerings to their customers," HUL said.

Retailers can easily share advertisements generated via Shikhar with their customers to promote their stores. "Shikhar's ambition is to become the first-choice partner for retailers by offering a sophisticated digital ecosystem that propels them to make smarter data-driven purchasing decisions. By enabling the Shikhar app to recommend products that resonate with their customers, Shikhar wants to equip retailers with the power to stay competitive and streamline their working capital," the company said.

