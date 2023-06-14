New Delhi: Industry association Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) on Wednesday announced the setting up of the Centre for Sustainability Leadership along with consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) as its founding member.

The centre aims to institutionalize sustainability leadership across Ficci members focusing particularly on decarbonization, green entrepreneurship, and nature-based solutions.

The centre will support mall and medium enterprises (SMEs), start-ups and large corporates in their sustainability journey.

“It will endeavour to mainstream climate technology solutions by showcasing innovations by sustainability startups in India. The centre will also work towards adoption of sustainable consumption and circular economy in line with Government’s ‘Mission LiFE’ mantra. Acknowledging PM Narendra Modi’s vision that ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ needs to become a mass movement, the Centre will help companies adopt pathways that promote sustainable consumption, sustainable production, and sustainable lifestyles," HUL and Ficci said in a statement.

The centre will facilitate training programs, expert workshops and offer bespoke solutions for climate action. It will also support companies in complying with enhanced reporting and disclosure obligations on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) indicators.

“The Centre will help realise social and environmental co-benefits, further strengthening FICCI’s commitment towards inclusiveness and building sustainable businesses. It will facilitate progress towards climate neutrality for industry with special focus on SMEs, the backbone of Indian economy and integral part of global value chains. Centre’s specially curated programmes will help businesses understand risks and opportunities associated with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) norms, and equip them with necessary skillsets to monitor and improve their performance in this regard," said Subhrakant Panda, president, Ficci.

Ficci serves members from the private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies in India. Along with its presence via regional chambers of commerce and industry across states, FICCI reaches out to over 2,50,000 companies.

“The Centre for Sustainability Leadership will usher in transformative change by helping Indian businesses to meet sustainability goals and achieve Net Zero in alignment with the Government’s targets," said Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, HUL.