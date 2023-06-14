HUL and Ficci partner to set up Centre for Sustainability Leadership1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 01:01 PM IST
The centre will support mall and medium enterprises (SMEs), start-ups and large corporates in their sustainability journey.
New Delhi: Industry association Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) on Wednesday announced the setting up of the Centre for Sustainability Leadership along with consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) as its founding member.
