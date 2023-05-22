New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), along with Genpact on Monday announced the launch of Be.Seen, an accelerator programme to help scale businesses owned by minority and under-represented groups in India.

“With an aim to advance diverse and sustainable sourcing, this initiative will enable minority businesses to be absorbed into the supply chains of large consumer goods companies, including HUL," the FMCG major said in a statement.

The programme is being implemented by Sattva, a social impact research and advisory firm. Be.Seen is a program providing training and mentorship, including access to networks, knowledge, and resources to enterprises owned by under-represented and minority groups including women, persons with disabilities, members of scheduled caste or tribe, and transgender communities.

The programme will also enable HUL achieve its commitment of spending ₹2,000 crores annually with diverse businesses by 2025, said Ansu Archana, Procurement Director, Beauty & Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever Limited.

HUL and Genpact will bring forward leaders with deep domain expertise from their respective companies to hold virtual masterclasses, one-on-one mentoring sessions, and expert-led workshops across key areas such as finance, supply chain management, sales and marketing, communication, business development, digital transformation etc.

“Be.Seen aims to create opportunities for diverse and underrepresented businesses to grow and become supply-chain-ready. Diversity in supply chains is a competitive advantage for any business and widens economic and social impact," Archana said.

HUL, Genpact and Sattva will accept applications from businesses that are 51% or more owned, managed or controlled by members of diverse groups, and are certified by an approved certification body or who self-declare as diverse businesses.

“Now more than ever, businesses are balancing the twin goals of profitable growth and sustainable operations. We believe that companies that make the right bets today will be the winners in the long term," Katie Stein, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Business Leader, Enterprise Services and Analytics, Genpact.