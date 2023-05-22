HUL, Genpact partner to launch accelerator programme1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 01:11 PM IST
HUL, Genpact and Sattva will accept applications from businesses that are 51% or more owned, managed or controlled by members of diverse groups, and are certified by an approved certification body or who self-declare as diverse businesses
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), along with Genpact on Monday announced the launch of Be.Seen, an accelerator programme to help scale businesses owned by minority and under-represented groups in India.
