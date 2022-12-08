HUL buys into 2 digital-first wellness startups for ₹334 cr3 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 10:16 PM IST
Both these transactions are expected to be completed in the next one-three months
Both these transactions are expected to be completed in the next one-three months
NEW DELHI : Packaged consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday picked up stakes in two digital-first health and wellness companies, entering the domestic market for health and wellness products that is expected to touch ₹30,000 crore over the next five years.