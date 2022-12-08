HUL buys into 2 digital-first wellness startups for 334 cr

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, HUL said it has picked up 51% in Zywie for ₹264.28 crore in the first tranche. The balance 49% stake will be acquired after three years from the completion of the first tranche on pre-agreed valuation criteria. OZiva is endorsed by Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone. The OZiva team is currently led by Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani.