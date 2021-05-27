Consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday said it is providing 34 ventilators worth ₹4 crore to Maharashtra government.

The ventilators are being delivered to the Mumbai Municipal corporation and Pune Municipal Corporation worth ₹1.5 crore and ₹1 crore respectively. The rest will be delivered to civil hospitals of Chiplun and Nashik where it have its factories.

Earlier, the firm has donated 29 ventilators worth ₹3 crore to government hospitals in Maharashtra.

Earlier this month, HUL announced that they had airlifted over 5000 oxygen concentrators to India through their partnership with KVN Foundation and Portea.

Last year, HUL had committed ₹100 crores to support the communities impacted by the pandemic. The Company supported more than one lakh migrant labour families with food kits for 15 days and provided more than 20 million soaps to communities across India. The Company also tied-up with Apollo Hospital, State Bank of India, Lemon Tree, Oyo, and others to ensure people have ready access to isolation facilities with medical supervision in metro cities. Along with UNICEF, HUL also created a large-scale awareness campaign about protective measures that reached over 600 million people and drove home the message of social distancing and hygiene, which is critical to fight this virus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.