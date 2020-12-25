HUL firms up HR policy for victims of domestic abuse

NEW DELHI: Fast moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd has rolled out a policy to support employees who are victims of domestic abuse or violence, offering paid leaves and access to medical and psychological care.

Employees survivors of acts of physical or emotional abuse outside the workplace can access urgent medical care and psychological counselling support, for self and family as guided apart from a paid leave of up to 10 calendar days depending on the case.

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

"This policy seeks to protect and grant relief to employees who are survivors of abuse, or acts of physical/emotional abuse beyond the workplace, i.e. in their personal (home) or other public spaces including online medium," HUL said in a statement.

The policy is gender neutral and is applicable to all HUL employees. One in three women and one in seven men will encounter abuse at some point in their lifetime, the company said.

The move comes as long stay-at-home work norms ever since the outbreak of the pandemic have led to a surge in cases of domestic violence.

Worldwide lockdowns resulted in an increased instance of domestic abuse as people found themselves staying indoors longer-than-usual, sometimes in close proximity with the abuser. Many found themselves incapable of accessing help.

The mental, psychological, and financial burden of the lockdown has only exacerbated the severity of such instances.

During the early days of the worldwide lockdown the United Nations estimated a 20% jump in cases of domestic violence.

“Lockdowns around the world due to Covid-19 have unquestionably exacerbated the issue of gender-based violence. We have seen a significant rise in the number of domestic violence cases (globally and in India too) reported and it’s likely this only represents a fraction of the true problem, given the fear that surrounds the issue," HUL said in its statement.

HUL said it identifies physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, and economic abuse which harms, injures or endangers health, safety, life, limb, or wellbeing, whether mental or physical, of the aggrieved person. It also includes coercion on the victim to meet demands related to dowry or other valuable assets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via