Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >HUL firms up HR policy for victims of domestic abuse
Lockdowns resulted in an increased instance of domestic abuse as people found themselves staying indoors longer-than-usual, sometimes in close proximity with the abuser. (Photo: Reuters)

HUL firms up HR policy for victims of domestic abuse

2 min read . 12:56 PM IST Suneera Tandon

  • The policy is gender neutral and is applicable to all HUL employees. One in three women and one in seven men will encounter abuse at some point in their lifetime, HUL said

NEW DELHI: Fast moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd has rolled out a policy to support employees who are victims of domestic abuse or violence, offering paid leaves and access to medical and psychological care.

NEW DELHI: Fast moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd has rolled out a policy to support employees who are victims of domestic abuse or violence, offering paid leaves and access to medical and psychological care.

Employees survivors of acts of physical or emotional abuse outside the workplace can access urgent medical care and psychological counselling support, for self and family as guided apart from a paid leave of up to 10 calendar days depending on the case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Employees survivors of acts of physical or emotional abuse outside the workplace can access urgent medical care and psychological counselling support, for self and family as guided apart from a paid leave of up to 10 calendar days depending on the case.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

"This policy seeks to protect and grant relief to employees who are survivors of abuse, or acts of physical/emotional abuse beyond the workplace, i.e. in their personal (home) or other public spaces including online medium," HUL said in a statement.

The policy is gender neutral and is applicable to all HUL employees. One in three women and one in seven men will encounter abuse at some point in their lifetime, the company said.

The move comes as long stay-at-home work norms ever since the outbreak of the pandemic have led to a surge in cases of domestic violence.

Worldwide lockdowns resulted in an increased instance of domestic abuse as people found themselves staying indoors longer-than-usual, sometimes in close proximity with the abuser. Many found themselves incapable of accessing help.

The mental, psychological, and financial burden of the lockdown has only exacerbated the severity of such instances.

During the early days of the worldwide lockdown the United Nations estimated a 20% jump in cases of domestic violence.

“Lockdowns around the world due to Covid-19 have unquestionably exacerbated the issue of gender-based violence. We have seen a significant rise in the number of domestic violence cases (globally and in India too) reported and it’s likely this only represents a fraction of the true problem, given the fear that surrounds the issue," HUL said in its statement.

HUL said it identifies physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, and economic abuse which harms, injures or endangers health, safety, life, limb, or wellbeing, whether mental or physical, of the aggrieved person. It also includes coercion on the victim to meet demands related to dowry or other valuable assets.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.