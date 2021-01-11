HUL get ad-interim injunction against Sebamed ads

In what comes as a big relief to fast moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), the Bombay High Court on Monday granted an ad-interim ex-parte injunction to the company against the advertisements released by personal care brand Sebamed which compared beauty soaps Lux and Dove to detergent brand Rin claiming that HUL beauty soap brands do not maintain the optimal 5.5 pH level meant for sensitive skin. The Sebamed ads had claimed that its cleansing bar had the perfect PH for sensitive skin. The court order restrained USV Private Limited (that retails Sebamed) and its affiliates, and their advertising agencies by an injunction from, in any manner, using, telecasting or broadcasting or communicating to the public the TVC, newspaper advertisements, hoardings and such other material in any language or any other content of similar nature. The matter will now come up on 14 January.