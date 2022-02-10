HUL, HSBC open largest Suvidha centre in partnership with the BMC

“HUL designed Suvidha as an urban community hygiene and sanitation centre to provide improved access to hygiene and sanitation facilities for communities. As part of this initiative with HSBC India, the Suvidha centres will provide access to water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH) services to nearly 2,00,000 women, children, men and people with disabilities in Mumbai every year and is on track to save 35 million litres water every year," the two said in a statement on Thursday.

