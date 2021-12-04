HUL investing in market development to build GSKCH portfolio: Report

In December 2018, HUL had announced that it will buy GSKCH’S business in India, giving it access to brands such as Horlicks, Boost, and Maltova in a ₹31,700-crore deal. As part of the merger, 3,500 employees became a part of the Indian arm of the Anglo-Dutch giant Unilever. Under the deal, HUL also sought to distribute GSK’s brands like Eno, Crocin, Sensodyne etc in the country.