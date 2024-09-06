HUL forms independent panel to review ice cream business post Unilever’s spin-off plans

  • HUL has set up a committee of independent directors to assess the future of its ice cream division, following Unilever’s decision to demerge its global ice cream business by 2025.

Suneera Tandon
Published6 Sep 2024, 06:05 PM IST
HUL’s ice cream brands include Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, and Magnum, (File Photo: HT)
HUL’s ice cream brands include Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, and Magnum, (File Photo: HT)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is reviewing the future of its ice cream division, setting up a committee of independent directors to assess the prospects of the business, following its parent company Unilever’s move to separate its ice cream operations across markets.

In a statement released Friday, HUL said the committee will provide recommendations on the best path forward for the ice cream business, factoring in the interests of all stakeholders. The final decision will be made by the audit committee and the board, based on the independent committee’s advice.

Necessary announcements and disclosures in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's listing regulations and other applicable laws will follow the board’s consideration, the company added.

This move aligns with Unilever’s earlier announcement to demerge its 7.9 billion euro global ice cream unit by the end of 2025. The consumer goods giant cited the distinct characteristics of the ice cream business—such as its unique supply chain, seasonal fluctuations, and capital-intensive nature—as reasons for the separation. 

Read this | How HUL's Rohit Jawa plans to beat India's clock speed

“The Unilever board is confident that the future growth potential of Ice Cream will be better delivered under a different ownership structure,” Unilever had said in March, adding that the spin-off would create a leading standalone business in an attractive category.

In India, HUL’s ice cream brands, which include Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, and Magnum, accounted for less than 3% of its total revenue in FY23, with overall revenue from operations reaching 59,144 crore. 

Also read | HUL: Gradually improving outlook to test investors’ patience

“As far as the Indian ice cream business is concerned, we are evaluating the various options in light of this (Unilever's) announcement,” HUL has said in a statement earlier this year.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsHUL forms independent panel to review ice cream business post Unilever’s spin-off plans

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue