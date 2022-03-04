HUL launches public awareness campaign to promote waste segregation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ‘Bin Boy’ campaign through its child protagonist ‘Appu,’ aims to drive behaviour change among citizens and urge them to segregate waste at homes and residential societies, HUL said
NEW DELHI :
Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd., has launched a campaign to promote effective waste-management solutions in the country.
The ‘Bin Boy’ campaign through its child protagonist ‘Appu,’ aims to drive behaviour change among citizens and urge them to segregate waste at homes and residential societies, the maker of Dove soaps and Kissan jams said in a statement on Friday.
The campaign wants to inspire individuals to segregate household waste at source and ensure that waste stays out of the environment and in the circular economy, the company said.
“The need for urgent action on the issue of waste segregation has never been greater. At HUL, we recognize our role in this context and have been working with leading agencies in the space and the Government to drive what is a simple, positive action that each of us could do. We work towards empowering communities to reach the goal of swachhata and a zero-waste circular economy. Children are the strongest advocates of change in society and are also the strongest drivers," said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
The film shows a protesting child, Appu, sitting on an unsorted heap of waste in a household dustbin refusing to get out. Appu’s refusal to step out surprises those around him. The child is then seen making a plea to those around him urging them to sort garbage waste into wet and dry.
The corporate campaign comes at a time when HUL has already achieved 100% plastic waste collection. HUL has partnered the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for end-to-end waste management projects in Mumbai, right from collection to segregation and recycling, including behaviour change. HUL said it also aims to uplift the lives of more than 3000 waste-pickers and their families with better access to government’s social protection schemes covering – food, health, safety, security, and financial inclusion through Project Utthan.
