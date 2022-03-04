HUL launches public awareness campaign to promote waste segregation

“The need for urgent action on the issue of waste segregation has never been greater. At HUL, we recognize our role in this context and have been working with leading agencies in the space and the Government to drive what is a simple, positive action that each of us could do. We work towards empowering communities to reach the goal of swachhata and a zero-waste circular economy. Children are the strongest advocates of change in society and are also the strongest drivers," said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.