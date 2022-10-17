HUL looks to buy two firms, widen product portfolio2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 12:09 AM IST
Wellbeing Nutrition is a plant-based nutrition company, while Conscious Food sells packaged organic food items
NEW DELHI : Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is in talks to acquire majority stakes in direct-to-consumer brands Wellbeing Nutrition and Conscious Food to strengthen in-house product categories, three people aware of the matter said.