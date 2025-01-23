Companies
What the Minimalist acquisition means for HUL
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Suneera Tandon 5 min read 23 Jan 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Summary
- The deal aligns with Hindustan Unilever's intent to transform its beauty and well-being portfolio into ‘high-growth’ premium spaces.
BENGALURU , NEW DELHI : India’s largest packaged consumer products company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), announced on Wednesday that it had picked a 90.5% stake in Jaipur-based skincare brand Minimalist for nearly ₹2,960 crore.
