What the Minimalist acquisition means for HUL

BENGALURU , NEW DELHI : India’s largest packaged consumer products company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), announced on Wednesday that it had picked a 90.5% stake in Jaipur-based skincare brand Minimalist for nearly ₹2,960 crore.

One of the largest direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand deals in India indicates a growing interest among large packaged consumer goods players for tiny but valuable domestic consumer brands, especially when premiumization and capturing younger audiences have become crucial, experts told Mint.

“It’s a solid development for the industry. We can expect much stronger consolidation in the consumer segment in 2025 because this deal has informed onlookers that an up-and-coming consumer brand with a growing user base and decent top line can make for a good buy," said Satish Meena, advisor at Datum Intelligence.

Founded in 2020 by Mohit Yadav and Rahul Yadav, Minimalist joins HUL’s portfolio of acquisitions, which includes regional brands such as Indulekha and new-age health and wellness brands such as Oziva and Wellbeing Nutrition.

The deal also aligns with the company’s intent to transform its beauty and well-being portfolio into “high-growth" premium spaces.

In less than five years, Minimalist has emerged as an important player in India’s skincare segment, managing to capitalize on the growing affinity for active ingredients such as vitamin C, retinol, and alpha arbutin through face serums, hair oils, and sunscreens, among other beauty products.

Skincare brands such as Minimalist have benefitted from younger users, especially those who recently entered the workforce, becoming more mindful of what they’re applying to their skin. “It’s the age of ‘skincare routines’. Everybody has one—some in the morning, some at night. Consumers know the ins and outs of every ingredient and simply won’t settle for poor-quality products," Datum’s Meena said.

A top line in the range of ₹100 crore to ₹300 crore is now the sweet spot for consumer brand acquisitions, added Meena. “At this point, the brand has most likely scaled up and has a sizeable customer base, so with the help of the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) brand’s distribution network, it can move forward."

Minimalist is also among the few profitable beauty and personal care startups in the country. In 2023-24, it doubled its profit after tax to ₹10.5 crore from the previous fiscal, while its revenue shot up nearly 90% to ₹350 crore.

Mint reported earlier that India’s beauty and personal care brands have been experiencing a tough time. Intensifying competition is spurring higher spending on research and marketing.

In 2024, D2C companies saw a decline in total funding to $672.5 million from $829.5 million in 2023. In 2022, the same stood at $1.8 billion with investments across 271 companies, showed data sourced from data platform Tracxn.

Premiumization for the win

For years, HUL has catered to India's beauty and personal care market with brands such as Sunsilk, Dove, Lakmé and Fair & Lovely. While Dove, Glow & Lovely sell in excess of ₹2,000 crore annually, brands such as Pond’s and Lakmé have surpassed the ₹1,000 crore a year milestone, per 2023 data shared by the company.

Minimalist closed 2023-24 with a turnover of ₹347 crore.

However, in response to changing consumer needs, HUL has been increasing its share of premium products in detergents, hair care, and skin cleaning categories.

The acquisition helps HUL plug the premiumization gap in its beauty portfolio. The brand essentially speaks to more affluent consumers, distinct from its more mass-market brands such as Pond’s and Glow & Lovely. For example, Minimalist's vitamin C serum costs ₹699 for 30 ml and salicylic acid is priced at ₹549 for a 30 ml bottle.

“Minimalist operates in the affluent and above segment at a ‘masstige’ price point and gives us an arsenal to improve our premium segment positioning within beauty and well-being. A space where HUL is under-indexed on the premium is beauty and well-being; in-home care, for example, we are ahead in terms of our share of premium products," said Ritesh Tiwari, chief financial officer of HUL, while addressing reporters on Wednesday.

HUL's beauty and well-being unit reported sales of ₹10,258 crore for the nine months ended 31 December 2024. “Our beauty and well-being strategy is to build the number one beauty portfolio in the country. Premium within that becomes extremely important," he said.

In 2024, the company said it was set to transform its portfolio over the next decade. It planned to focus on its core portfolio, “future core" brands ripe for premiumization, and chase future trends via what it called “market makers".

The company identified six ‘high-growth’ segments as long-term bets, including premium face care, premium hair care, and body wash. The company is also increasing its investments in categories such as serums and sun-protection products.

HUL will use its distribution might to expand Minimalist, which will be led by Harman Dhillon, offline and overseas markets.

Minimalist’s in-house manufacturing capability is a plus as it helps create differentiation in the crowded beauty and personal care space, according to Meena.The firm has a manufacturing plant in Jaipur with a daily capacity of 150,000 units and invested as much as ₹100 crore to open another unit in Jaipur in 2023.