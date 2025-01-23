What the Minimalist acquisition means for HUL

“Minimalist operates in the affluent and above segment at a ‘masstige’ price point and gives us an arsenal to improve our premium segment positioning within beauty and well-being. A space where HUL is under-indexed on the premium is beauty and well-being; in-home care, for example, we are ahead in terms of our share of premium products," said Ritesh Tiwari, chief financial officer of HUL, while addressing reporters on Wednesday.