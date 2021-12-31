HUL moves to allay distributors' concerns

NEW DELHI: Hindustan Unilever Ltd., India's largest consumer goods firm, has said it has a “long-standing relationship" with its distributors and remains committed to ensuring that they earn a fair return on their investments. The statement is aimed at allaying concerns of pricing disparity of goods for traditional distributors and organised business-to-business (B2B) platforms.

HUL’s response comes a day after salesmen of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) pledged to stop selling select products of the company in Maharashtra from January 1, citing concerns over the company's inability to engage in a dialogue with the distributor community over the pricing disparity between traditional distributors and organised B2B distributors such as Udaan and JioMart.

Responding to Mint’s queries, an HUL spokesperson said, the company’s arrangements with distributor partners are ‘not exclusive’.

"We sell and distribute our products across all channels such as general trade, modern trade, eCommerce, cash and carry and B2B etc to make it convenient for our shoppers and consumers to buy our trusted brands. However, based on shopper buying habits, channel structures and cost of operations the assortment offered could be different. As channels evolve, we will continue to take up new initiatives with an objective to help scale up business for our distributors and to strengthen our distribution," the spokesperson said.

The company said that general trade continues to be its largest channel and its distributors are and will remain its valued partners.

"We remain fully committed to ensuring that our distributors earn a fair return on their investments and in enhancing capabilities in our general trade network," it said.

The company said it had taken several actions such as deploying technology for order placements through India’s largest eB2B app, Shikhar, and in supporting distributors to increase their direct reach.

"We have also introduced specially tailored programmes with reputed academic Institutions to help them hone their business skills and become future-ready," it added.

The HUL spokesperson said its distributors have overwhelmingly conveyed that they will rebuff attempts to create a wedge between the company and its trusted distributors.

The tension between HUL and All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation or AICPDF, an industry body that represents dealers and distributors of fast-moving consumer goods companies, has risen as the latter claimed the FMCG firm had not acknowledged the federation’s demand.

To be sure, earlier this month, AICPDF had written to 24 FMCG companies, seeking similar product pricing and margins which are offered to business-to-business companies such as JioMart, Walmart, Metro Cash and Carry, Booker, Elasticrun and Udaan. The federation that represents over 4,00,000 distributors and stockiest said that new-age players are distorting the traditional distribution system by dumping similar products at lower prices to end retailers.

"The federation has already met 3 companies and conversations are on with another 8-9 who have acknowledged the problems faced by distributors", said Dhairyashil Patil, national president, AICDF. Some companies such as HUL and Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. have not yet acknowledged the federation’s demand, he added. The association could take similar action against Colgate Palmolive, Patil said.

The federation has written and communicated with HUL multiple times, Patil said. The lack of communication on part of the company could mean “they have reservations or have high-stakes involved in the system," he added.

"We are not against the company…we just want to tell them that we are in distress and they need to speak to us and figure out a solution. We are not in a state of war, we want to be heard--whatever the solution," he said.

